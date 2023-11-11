Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Increases By 1,045.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a growth of 1,045.2% from the October 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $24.76 during trading hours on Friday. 335,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 283,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

