Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Increases By 1,045.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a growth of 1,045.2% from the October 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $24.76 during trading hours on Friday. 335,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
