Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Increases By 400.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAY remained flat at $6.09 during trading hours on Friday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

