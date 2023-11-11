Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Increases By 400.0%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KNCAY remained flat at $6.09 during trading hours on Friday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $8.95.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
