Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Grows By 128.6%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legrand Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LGRDY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 56,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,090. Legrand has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

