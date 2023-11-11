Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 588.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 588.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
