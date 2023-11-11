Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 588.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 588.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Leonardo Price Performance

Leonardo Company Profile

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 54,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

