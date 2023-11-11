Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Declines By 62.1%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.60%.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

