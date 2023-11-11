Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Drops By 65.0%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Performance

Shares of PGOL remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.

