Short Interest in Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Drops By 65.0%

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
Shares of PGOL remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
