Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Grows By 1,100.0%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.53. 173,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Shiseido has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $52.51.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

