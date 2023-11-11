Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Rises By 238.6%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the October 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Spin Master stock remained flat at $24.50 during midday trading on Friday. 3,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

