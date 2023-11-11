Short Interest in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Expands By 54.1%

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the October 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempo Automation stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Free Report) by 160.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned 1.92% of Tempo Automation worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempo Automation stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Tempo Automation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

