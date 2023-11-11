Short Interest in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Grows By 277.8%

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TenX Keane Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 582,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 318,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 489,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 411,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,675,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TenX Keane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENK remained flat at $10.91 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

