Short Interest in The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Increases By 1,300.0%

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Stephan Price Performance

Shares of SPCO stock remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Stephan has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.08.

Get Stephan alerts:

About Stephan

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Stephan Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and distributes hair care and personal care products. It operates in two segments, Distributors and Brands. The Distributors segment sells to distributors that purchase company's hair care products, and beauty and barber supplies for resale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools, as well as operates as a mail order, and online barber and beauty supply company.

Receive News & Ratings for Stephan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stephan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.