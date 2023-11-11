Short Interest in The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Increases By 1,300.0%

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Stephan Price Performance
Shares of SPCO stock remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Stephan has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.08.
About Stephan
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stephan
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Stephan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stephan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.