Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Expands By 84.0%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Articles

