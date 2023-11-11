Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Declines By 77.8%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

TRKAW stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 38,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,052. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Troika Media Group

troika is a forward-looking branding and marketing innovations agency specializing in entertainment and sports media. a recognized category leader and strategic partner with an outstanding portfolio of blue-chip domestic and global media brands, troika is uniquely positioned for future growth and innovation as the market for content and consumer engagement expands through the proliferation of digital media.

