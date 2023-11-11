Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Up 175.6% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the October 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMAWF traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.78. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $122.70 and a 52 week high of $183.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAWF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 128.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

