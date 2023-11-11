Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Announces None Dividend of $0.70

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Silver Spike Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.63.

Silver Spike Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ SSIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Silver Spike Investment has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

