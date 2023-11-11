Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 1,047,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,146. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 982,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,731,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 777,799 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

