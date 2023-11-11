Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

TSE:SVM traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 175,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.77. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$521.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.290293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Pi Financial cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.