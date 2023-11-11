SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.72 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $304.79 million and $53.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,919.20 or 1.00015177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00018795 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24968402 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $60,066,638.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

