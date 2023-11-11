SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $153.91 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $153.91 million and $39.12 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,001,811,004 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

