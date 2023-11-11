SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLMBP stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $68.56. 9,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. SLM has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.8634 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of SLM

About SLM

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

