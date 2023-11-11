Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,032,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after buying an additional 101,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479,506 shares. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

