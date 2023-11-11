Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,728 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,860,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,971,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

