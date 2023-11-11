SOLVE Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.27 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $940,949.13 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.