Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sompo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Sompo has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

