Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 277.4% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPKKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. 50,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,339. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

