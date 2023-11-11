Stantec Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

STN traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 304,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stantec has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $302,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

