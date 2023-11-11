Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

Get Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.97% of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.