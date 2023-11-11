Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 80,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the second quarter worth $2,431,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

