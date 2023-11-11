Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 80,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
