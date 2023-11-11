Stratis Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. Stratis has a total market cap of $142.16 million and $43.64 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.48 or 0.05527676 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,174,805 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

