Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 343.6% in October

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 343.6% from the October 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 23,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

