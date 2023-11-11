Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

SMMYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.