Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 0.6 %
SMMYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.32.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
