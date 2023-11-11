Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,635,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,764,000 after buying an additional 257,799 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,599. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

