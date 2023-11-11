Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 533,973 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

