Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.86. 3,994,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

