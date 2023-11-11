Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the October 15th total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sumitomo Rubber Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries stock remained flat at $11.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

