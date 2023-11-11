T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,761,000 after buying an additional 191,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. 1,967,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

