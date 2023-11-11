Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 4,670 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MA traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.02 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

