Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.4% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $47,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.7 %

SNPS stock traded up $13.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.83. 1,109,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $520.51. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

