Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Target Global Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 1.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 12.3% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98,774 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 2.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 204,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.