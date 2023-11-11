Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2692 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

TATYY remained flat at $31.70 on Friday. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 970 ($11.97) to GBX 950 ($11.73) in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.