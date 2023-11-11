Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $104.19. The company had a trading volume of 703,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $118.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

