The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) EVP Purchases $25,092.00 in Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AES Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.
AES Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of AES
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after acquiring an additional 693,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,968,000 after acquiring an additional 368,147 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
