The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

CUBA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

