The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 10th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

The India Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

The India Fund Price Performance

NYSE IFN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. 80,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $17.76.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The India Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The India Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The India Fund by 129,287.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

