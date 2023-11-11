The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 10th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
The India Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.
The India Fund Price Performance
NYSE IFN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. 80,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $17.76.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.