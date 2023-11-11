The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Up 1,027.4% in October

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 1,027.4% from the October 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singing Machine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singing Machine stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Free Report) by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Singing Machine worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Singing Machine Price Performance

MICS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,677. Singing Machine has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.05.

Singing Machine Company Profile

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.