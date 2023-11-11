Threshold Tops One Day Volume of $19.58 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $255.09 million and $19.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,387,567,256.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02473371 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $22,184,764.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

