Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the October 15th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Tian Ruixiang worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

Shares of TIRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

