Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Buys 8,533 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises about 3.2% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.17% of GitLab worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 903,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,918. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $7,281,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,323 shares of company stock worth $26,384,985 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.