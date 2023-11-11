Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:NDP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
