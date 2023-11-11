Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NTG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

