Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NTG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.